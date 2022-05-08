Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.29. Physicians Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.14. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Physicians Realty Trust.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.22). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $130.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,489,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $611,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,626 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,066,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,237,000 after acquiring an additional 175,758 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,750,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,595,000 after acquiring an additional 917,896 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,515,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,035,000 after acquiring an additional 611,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 102.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,432,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOC opened at $18.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $19.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 50.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average is $17.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 255.56%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.