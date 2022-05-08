Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) to Post $0.16 EPS

Brokerages predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 633.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $1.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $45.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.20 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 1.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SOI. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th.

NYSE SOI traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $561.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.46 and a beta of 1.38. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $12.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 381.85%.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Powell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $120,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,300.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOI. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 74.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 36,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

