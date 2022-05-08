Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to Announce $1.44 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18. Synchrony Financial posted earnings of $2.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full year earnings of $5.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $6.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $6.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYF. Piper Sandler upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $38.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.21 and a 200 day moving average of $43.25. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $33.76 and a 1 year high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, April 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 11.94%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 12,341 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 43,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 56,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

