Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Titan International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.55. Titan International posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Titan International will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. Titan International had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 37.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. StockNews.com raised shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 24th.

In related news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 39,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $562,991.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Titan International by 9,915.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Titan International by 10,448.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Titan International by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan International in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Titan International during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWI opened at $15.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.94. Titan International has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $17.60.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

