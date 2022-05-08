Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Brokerages predict that Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) will post $1.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Trinseo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.40 billion and the highest is $1.54 billion. Trinseo posted sales of $1.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Trinseo will report full-year sales of $5.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.13 billion to $5.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $5.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Trinseo.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.51). Trinseo had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

Shares of NYSE:TSE opened at $45.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.18. Trinseo has a 52 week low of $43.24 and a 52 week high of $70.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

In other Trinseo news, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 12,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $577,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total transaction of $172,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,957 shares of company stock valued at $1,889,734 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSE. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 202.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Trinseo by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Trinseo in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Trinseo by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinseo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trinseo (TSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.