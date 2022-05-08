Zacks: Analysts Anticipate UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Will Post Earnings of -$1.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) will report ($1.36) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.58). UroGen Pharma posted earnings of ($1.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full year earnings of ($4.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.02) to ($4.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.97) to ($2.91). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 million. UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 256.66% and a negative net margin of 230.67%.

URGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of UroGen Pharma from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of UroGen Pharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of URGN stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74. UroGen Pharma has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $19.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 49.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 359.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 6,383.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

