Zacks: Analysts Anticipate USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) will report $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for USCB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. USCB Financial reported earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that USCB Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.19. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover USCB Financial.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut USCB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised USCB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ USCB opened at $13.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $271.80 million and a PE ratio of -3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. USCB Financial has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $18.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in USCB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in USCB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in USCB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in USCB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,907,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new stake in USCB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,575,000. 72.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that provides various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; foreign banks loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans comprising personal loans, overdrafts, and deposit account collateralized loans.

