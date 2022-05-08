Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $210.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) to announce $210.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $236.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $200.00 million. Viper Energy Partners posted sales of $114.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 84.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full year sales of $816.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $780.70 million to $927.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $797.36 million, with estimates ranging from $694.67 million to $981.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

In other news, Director Steven E. West sold 60,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $1,702,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 123,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $3,490,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 831,436 shares of company stock valued at $24,701,964 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,414,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,644,000 after acquiring an additional 237,242 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 89,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 60,078 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $553,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $30.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 2.09. Viper Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $15.98 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 179.05%.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

