Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) will report ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Viracta Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.31). Viracta Therapeutics posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 184.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viracta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.33). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.45). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Viracta Therapeutics.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.16.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VIRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viracta Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Viracta Therapeutics stock opened at $2.45 on Thursday. Viracta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $13.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average is $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.59 and a quick ratio of 11.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.44.

In related news, CEO Ivor Royston sold 14,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $40,685.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 21,028 shares of company stock worth $58,458 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Viracta Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 9,643 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. Its lead product candidature includes Nana-val, in combination with nanatinostat and valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma; and open-label Phase 2 basket trial for the treatment of various relapsed/refractory Epstein-Barr virus-positive (EBV+) lymphoma, as well as an open-label Phase 1b/2 trial for the treatment of EBV+ recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma and other EBV+ solid tumors.

