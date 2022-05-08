Zacks: Analysts Expect AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AerSale’s earnings. AerSale reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AerSale will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AerSale.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $116.78 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AerSale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASLE. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AerSale during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in AerSale by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in AerSale by 192.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in AerSale during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AerSale during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASLE stock opened at $14.06 on Thursday. AerSale has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The company has a market capitalization of $726.76 million, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average is $16.64.

AerSale Company Profile (Get Rating)

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

