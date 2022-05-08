Zacks: Analysts Expect Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arbor Realty Trust’s earnings. Arbor Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arbor Realty Trust.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $84.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.84 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 72.39%. The company’s revenue was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of ABR stock opened at $17.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 38.20, a quick ratio of 38.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Arbor Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.91%.

In related news, Director William C. Green acquired 2,500 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.47 per share, for a total transaction of $43,675.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Green bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 19.8% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 35,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 30.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

About Arbor Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arbor Realty Trust (ABR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.