Zacks: Analysts Expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) to Post $1.00 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) will report $0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ball’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.04. Ball posted earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ball will report full-year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.06). Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLL. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.94.

In other Ball news, Director Betty J. Sapp bought 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.55 per share, for a total transaction of $116,519.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Betty J. Sapp purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.00 per share, with a total value of $130,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 15,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,499 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 1,357.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the first quarter worth $30,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLL traded down $4.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.91. 4,294,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,702,114. Ball has a 52-week low of $70.33 and a 52-week high of $98.09. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.39%.

About Ball (Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

