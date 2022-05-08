Zacks: Analysts Expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to Announce $2.61 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $2.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.49. Broadridge Financial Solutions reported earnings per share of $2.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full-year earnings of $6.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.31 to $6.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.88 to $7.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.83% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

BR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BR. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 333,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,568,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 527,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,406,000 after purchasing an additional 118,885 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 106,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,834,000 after purchasing an additional 43,308 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BR opened at $141.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.64. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $137.58 and a twelve month high of $185.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.94%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

