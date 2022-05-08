Zacks: Analysts Expect Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) to Announce $2.70 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) will report $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Brunswick’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.64 and the highest is $2.87. Brunswick posted earnings of $2.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full year earnings of $10.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $10.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $11.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.51% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.24 EPS.

BC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Brunswick from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brunswick in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $121.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.86.

In other news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $175,154.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $97,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,894 shares of company stock worth $1,024,186 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Brunswick during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Brunswick in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BC stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,056,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,580. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.76 and a 200 day moving average of $91.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.56. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $72.71 and a 1-year high of $117.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.04%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

