Zacks: Analysts Expect Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cango’s earnings. Cango posted earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 107.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cango will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.12 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cango.

Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.18). Cango had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $164.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share.

Cango stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average is $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Cango has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $6.19. The company has a market cap of $452.64 million, a P/E ratio of -301.70 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cango by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cango by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 262,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 7,938 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Cango during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cango by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Cango by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 107,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 22.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers, as well as software as a service solutions; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

