Zacks: Analysts Expect Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Will Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) to announce $0.73 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.69. Colgate-Palmolive reported earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full-year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on CL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.56.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $386,771.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CL traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $76.84. 5,379,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,492,193. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.08. The stock has a market cap of $64.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.56.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

