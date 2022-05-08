Zacks: Analysts Expect Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to Post $1.47 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.92 and the lowest is $0.69. Commercial Metals reported earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full year earnings of $6.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $8.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $6.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.45. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMC. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.70.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 20,899 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $908,897.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Mcpherson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.55 per share, for a total transaction of $202,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,582 shares of company stock worth $1,718,106. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 222.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Commercial Metals in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $39.26 on Thursday. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $46.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 4.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.64%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

