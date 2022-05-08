Zacks: Analysts Expect Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) to Post $1.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Delek US’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.55. Delek US posted earnings per share of ($0.88) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 246.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delek US will report full year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $4.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $4.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The company’s revenue was up 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.69) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Delek US from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Delek US in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Delek US from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.46.

DK opened at $27.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.82. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $29.27.

In related news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 10,561 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $425,291.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,051 shares of company stock worth $4,291,935. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Delek US by 44.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Delek US by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Delek US by 6.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Delek US by 32.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Delek US by 14.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

