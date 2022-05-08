Zacks: Analysts Expect Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) to Announce $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.30. Diana Shipping posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,033.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $68.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.81 million. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 10.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

DSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diana Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 2.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,028,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 36.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 100,246 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 26,756 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping in the first quarter worth $160,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping in the first quarter worth $558,000. 36.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSX stock opened at $5.17 on Thursday. Diana Shipping has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average is $4.48. The stock has a market cap of $473.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.99%.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it operated a fleet of 34 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 11 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

