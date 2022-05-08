Zacks: Analysts Expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEIGet Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Douglas Emmett posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEIGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $238.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.76 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

DEI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEI. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEI opened at $29.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 66.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.84. Douglas Emmett has a one year low of $28.70 and a one year high of $36.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 254.55%.

About Douglas Emmett (Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Earnings History and Estimates for Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI)

