Zacks: Analysts Expect Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) to Announce -$0.48 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exterran’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.30). Exterran reported earnings per share of ($0.86) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exterran will report full year earnings of ($2.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($1.22). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Exterran.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXTN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exterran in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Atb Cap Markets restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exterran in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Exterran by 109.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587,618 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 307,138 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exterran in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Exterran in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Exterran by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 133,809 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 13,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Exterran by 24.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,682 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 19,443 shares during the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXTN stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. Exterran has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $7.70. The company has a market capitalization of $198.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.01.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

