Zacks: Analysts Expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.83 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) will announce $6.83 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.77 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.88 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported sales of $6.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full year sales of $28.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.47 billion to $28.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $29.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.32 billion to $29.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 20.07%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on HPE. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.64.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $15.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average of $16.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.27%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

