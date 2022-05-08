Zacks: Analysts Expect ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) to Announce $0.97 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) will post $0.97 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ITT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.96. ITT posted earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ITT will report full-year earnings of $4.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $726.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.93 million. ITT had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ITT from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded ITT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on ITT from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.17.

In other news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $899,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $71.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.58. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.51. ITT has a 12-month low of $68.80 and a 12-month high of $105.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 29.94%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

