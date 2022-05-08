Zacks: Analysts Expect One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) to Announce $0.04 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) will report $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.04. One Stop Systems posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover One Stop Systems.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $17.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.10 million. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 3.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.47.

In other news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 47,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $199,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $141,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $349,216. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in One Stop Systems by 38.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 336,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 94,200 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 25.9% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 4.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in One Stop Systems by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 25,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OSS opened at $4.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 1.59. One Stop Systems has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $6.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.53.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs.

