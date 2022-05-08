Zacks: Analysts Expect QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to Announce $2.86 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) will report $2.86 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.91. QUALCOMM reported earnings per share of $1.92 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full-year earnings of $12.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.20 to $12.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $13.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.45 to $14.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.53. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.77.

QCOM traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.58. The stock had a trading volume of 10,077,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,678,674. The firm has a market cap of $157.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.48. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 27.84%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,266,923,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 31.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,352,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375,459 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $14,881,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319,939 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,843,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,251,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

