Zacks: Analysts Expect The Valens Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VLNS) to Post -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that The Valens Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) will post ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valens’ earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valens will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.09). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Valens.

Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $18.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VLNS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Valens from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valens from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Valens from C$5.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Valens from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

VLNS traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.90. 98,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,478. Valens has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $9.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Valens in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,384,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Valens during the fourth quarter worth about $3,206,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Valens during the fourth quarter worth about $398,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Valens by 26.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 29,153 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Valens during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Valens Company Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cannabinoid-based products in Canada and internationally. It produces dried cannabis and hemp biomass products. The company also provides a range of products, including tinctures, two-piece caps, soft gels, oral sprays, and vape pens, as well as beverages, concentrates, topicals, edibles, natural health, and other products.

