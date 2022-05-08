Zacks: Analysts Expect United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) to Post $1.00 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. United Natural Foods posted earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full-year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

UNFI stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.16. 392,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.39. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $30.61 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.03.

In related news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $84,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. purchased 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 18,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

