Zacks: Analysts Expect Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $63.63 Million

Analysts expect Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) to post sales of $63.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $59.36 million and the highest is $67.90 million. Vertex Energy posted sales of $58.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full year sales of $2.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.16). Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 91.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VTNR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VTNR opened at $10.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $699.83 million, a PE ratio of -29.32 and a beta of 1.64. Vertex Energy has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $14.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $2,190,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new position in Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Vertex Energy in the third quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $476,000. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

