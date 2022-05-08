Zacks: Analysts Expect W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) will post $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for W. P. Carey’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the highest is $1.31. W. P. Carey posted earnings per share of $1.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that W. P. Carey will report full-year earnings of $5.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $5.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.36 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for W. P. Carey.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.39. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

WPC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

WPC stock opened at $77.81 on Friday. W. P. Carey has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $86.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

