Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Will Post Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Analysts expect American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) to report $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American International Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.40. American International Group posted earnings per share of $1.52 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American International Group will report full year earnings of $5.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American International Group.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.30. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.

Shares of AIG opened at $62.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.26. American International Group has a twelve month low of $44.54 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The stock has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIG. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

