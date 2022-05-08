Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) to Post -$0.44 EPS

Brokerages expect Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aura Biosciences’ earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aura Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.03) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.76) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aura Biosciences.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aura Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

AURA opened at $17.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.34. Aura Biosciences has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $26.16.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AURA. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $69,837,000. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $51,617,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $37,318,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $21,318,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $4,055,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.

