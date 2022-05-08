Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Will Post Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Analysts predict that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) will post $1.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18. BancFirst posted earnings per share of $1.45 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full year earnings of $4.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $5.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $5.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 38.27%.

BANF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered BancFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on BancFirst in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

In other BancFirst news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $1,640,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $194,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in BancFirst by 18.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BancFirst during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BancFirst by 39.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BancFirst by 22.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BancFirst by 68.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 54,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BancFirst stock opened at $83.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.18. BancFirst has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $86.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.75%.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

