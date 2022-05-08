Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Will Post Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the highest is $1.43. Boyd Gaming posted earnings of $1.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $6.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Boyd Gaming.
Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 43.32% and a net margin of 15.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS.
In other news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $76,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 622.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,701,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,474 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 376.0% in the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,982,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,976 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 1,057.6% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,608,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,497,000 after buying an additional 1,469,939 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 178.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,482,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,761,000 after buying an additional 949,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at $53,138,000. 70.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BYD stock opened at $58.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $50.38 and a 12-month high of $72.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.52 and its 200 day moving average is $63.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.90.
The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.28%.
Boyd Gaming Company Profile (Get Rating)
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
