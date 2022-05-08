Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Will Post Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the highest is $1.43. Boyd Gaming posted earnings of $1.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $6.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 43.32% and a net margin of 15.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.29.

In other news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $76,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 622.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,701,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,474 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 376.0% in the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,982,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,976 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 1,057.6% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,608,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,497,000 after buying an additional 1,469,939 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 178.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,482,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,761,000 after buying an additional 949,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at $53,138,000. 70.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BYD stock opened at $58.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $50.38 and a 12-month high of $72.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.52 and its 200 day moving average is $63.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.90.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.28%.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

