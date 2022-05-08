Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to Post $1.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) to announce $1.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $1.61. Delta Air Lines reported earnings of ($1.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 211.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $3.48. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $7.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.04. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.55) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. UBS Group raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.41.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Greg Creed purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.03 per share, for a total transaction of $484,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,330. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $256,055.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,453,703.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,122 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,874 in the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 14,365 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,325,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 293,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,516,000 after purchasing an additional 65,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 140,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 45,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded down $1.13 on Friday, reaching $41.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,996,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,973,627. The company has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.90 and a beta of 1.05. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $48.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

