Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) to Announce $1.65 EPS

Brokerages expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) will announce $1.65 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.70. EastGroup Properties reported earnings of $1.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full-year earnings of $6.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.56 to $6.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.09 to $7.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EastGroup Properties.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.81). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 45.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share.

EGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.40.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $168.44 on Thursday. EastGroup Properties has a 12-month low of $148.69 and a 12-month high of $229.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

