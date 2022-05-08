Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to Announce $1.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) to post $1.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25. Emerson Electric reported earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full-year earnings of $5.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.26.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $558,176,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 396.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,231,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380,171 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,620,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,508,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,981,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,178,000 after acquiring an additional 999,881 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $88.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.15. The company has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $83.42 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

