Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.39 Million

Equities analysts expect that Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) will post sales of $15.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.70 million to $15.80 million. Great Ajax posted sales of $14.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year sales of $62.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $59.10 million to $64.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $67.30 million, with estimates ranging from $62.40 million to $72.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Great Ajax.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.21). Great Ajax had a net margin of 54.37% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on AJX. Compass Point downgraded Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Great Ajax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Great Ajax from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the third quarter worth $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 51.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 227.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the third quarter worth $148,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the third quarter worth $181,000. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AJX opened at $9.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.22. Great Ajax has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $14.74. The company has a market cap of $218.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is currently 81.89%.

About Great Ajax (Get Rating)

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Ajax (AJX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.