Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) to Post -$0.62 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.62) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.51). Larimar Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.76) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($2.00). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.07) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Larimar Therapeutics.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LRMR shares. Lifesci Capital cut shares of Larimar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Larimar Therapeutics from $30.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Larimar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, William Blair lowered Larimar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Larimar Therapeutics stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. Larimar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $15.49. The stock has a market cap of $61.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average of $7.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 244,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC boosted its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 99,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 29,523 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 883,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,534,000 after buying an additional 50,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 70,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

