Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) to Announce $2.52 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) will post $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.36 and the highest is $2.71. Lincoln National posted earnings of $3.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full-year earnings of $9.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $10.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $12.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lincoln National.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 1.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the third quarter worth about $248,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 15.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 178,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,302,000 after purchasing an additional 23,581 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Lincoln National by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 148,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,224,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LNC traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,246,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.90. Lincoln National has a 1-year low of $56.38 and a 1-year high of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

