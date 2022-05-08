Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) to Announce $1.03 EPS

Equities research analysts expect LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for LKQ’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.05. LKQ posted earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that LKQ will report full-year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow LKQ.
LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 3.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,843 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,646 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in LKQ by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in LKQ by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in LKQ by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 5,652 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LKQ stock opened at $50.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.46. LKQ has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $60.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 26.81%.
About LKQ (Get Rating)
LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LKQ (LKQ)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LKQ (LKQ)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.