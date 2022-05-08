Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) to Announce $1.03 EPS

Equities research analysts expect LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for LKQ’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.05. LKQ posted earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LKQ will report full-year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research raised LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 3.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,843 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,646 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in LKQ by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in LKQ by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in LKQ by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 5,652 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ stock opened at $50.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.46. LKQ has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $60.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 26.81%.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

