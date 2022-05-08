Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $522.74 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) will report $522.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $519.67 million to $530.00 million. Pure Storage reported sales of $412.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full-year sales of $2.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pure Storage.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $708.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.30.

In related news, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $1,249,663.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $407,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 84.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,598,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,700 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 1,122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,026,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,319,000 after buying an additional 3,697,454 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,268,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,385,000 after buying an additional 622,480 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,253,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,887,000 after purchasing an additional 44,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,643,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,055,000 after purchasing an additional 234,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSTG opened at $27.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.63 and a 200-day moving average of $29.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $16.79 and a 1-year high of $36.71.

Pure Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pure Storage (PSTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.