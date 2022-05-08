Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) to Post $1.06 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $1.12. RBC Bearings reported earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $6.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $266.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.69 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business’s revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROLL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RBC Bearings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.00.

RBC Bearings stock traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,008. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.03. RBC Bearings has a 12 month low of $163.81 and a 12 month high of $250.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.77 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

In related news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 6,306 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total value of $1,135,521.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,261.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 588.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

