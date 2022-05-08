Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Will Post Earnings of -$1.45 Per Share

Analysts expect Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.45) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.72) and the highest is ($0.67). Turning Point Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.73) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 98.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($6.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.69) to ($5.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($7.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.48) to ($4.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Turning Point Therapeutics.
Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.18).
Shares of NASDAQ TPTX opened at $26.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.86. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $83.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.32.
In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 2,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $107,847.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.