Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.54. Walmart posted earnings of $1.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Walmart will report full-year earnings of $6.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $6.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.14 to $7.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMT. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.25.

In other news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $2,139,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $1,308,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,406,267 over the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 452.8% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 68,169 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,152,000 after buying an additional 55,838 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 44,368 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,607,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Prudent Investors Network purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,928 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,031,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 879,466 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $130,970,000 after buying an additional 27,435 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT opened at $149.56 on Friday. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $132.01 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.90%.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

