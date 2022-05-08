Zacks: Brokerages Expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to Post $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Abercrombie & Fitch posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 91%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full-year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $4.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Abercrombie & Fitch.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 488.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 224,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,823,000 after acquiring an additional 186,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter worth about $160,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 309,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,774,000 after acquiring an additional 104,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $34.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $26.47 and a 1-year high of $48.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.40.

About Abercrombie & Fitch (Get Rating)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.