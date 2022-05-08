Zacks: Brokerages Expect Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ earnings. Apogee Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.55 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Apogee Enterprises.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.02 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 0.27%. Apogee Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APOG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APOG. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $42.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.45. Apogee Enterprises has a 52 week low of $33.88 and a 52 week high of $50.44. The firm has a market cap of $951.44 million, a P/E ratio of 387.04 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 800.07%.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

