Zacks: Brokerages Expect ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.09 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) will post $14.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.78 million and the lowest is $7.77 million. ChemoCentryx posted sales of $1.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 678.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full year sales of $88.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.96 million to $153.49 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $220.90 million, with estimates ranging from $78.86 million to $580.52 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 40.75% and a negative net margin of 408.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share.

CCXI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

CCXI opened at $17.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ChemoCentryx has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $42.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCXI. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx during the third quarter valued at $423,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ChemoCentryx by 288.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ChemoCentryx by 10.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after buying an additional 35,607 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ChemoCentryx by 135.8% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 119,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 68,764 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in ChemoCentryx by 57.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

