Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) to Announce -$0.62 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) to announce ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.75) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Ionis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.57) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.91) to ($1.59). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to $0.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS.

IONS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.35.

In related news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 6,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $272,087.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,512.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,525 shares of company stock valued at $302,085 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IONS traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.30. 942,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,101. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 9.65, a current ratio of 9.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.40. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $44.42.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

