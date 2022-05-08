Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) to Announce $0.92 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) to report $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lazard’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. Lazard reported earnings of $1.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lazard will report full-year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $4.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lazard.

Get Lazard alerts:

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.18. Lazard had a return on equity of 59.55% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $716.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LAZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research cut Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Lazard from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lazard from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.86.

LAZ traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 949,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,114. Lazard has a 52 week low of $31.64 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.26 and its 200-day moving average is $40.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Lazard’s payout ratio is 38.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lazard by 7.0% in the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 178,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter worth $2,328,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lazard by 0.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 152,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Lazard by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 84,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 17,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Lazard by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 91,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter.

Lazard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lazard (LAZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.