Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to Announce $1.43 EPS

Equities analysts expect Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40. Lululemon Athletica posted earnings per share of $1.16 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full-year earnings of $9.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.21 to $9.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.66 to $12.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $444.69.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $317.05 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $278.00 and a 52 week high of $485.83. The stock has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $344.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $373.02.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

